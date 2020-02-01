Kid Ink Splits With RCA Records For Indie Career

(AllHipHop News) Kid Ink made a major announcement this week on the Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed show.

The rapper and singer revealed he has left RCA Records after a seven-year partnership. The Los Angeles native is now an independent artist.

Before signing with RCA Records, Kid Ink sold over 2 million singles and over 100,000 albums.

During the interview on Real 92.3 Kid Ink referred to the departure as a chance to be “back in control” and being able to release music again on his terms, creatively.

“It got to a standstill because we just weren’t agreeing on things creatively, marketing-wise, or how things should be put out," Kid Ink revealed.

Kid Ink also discussed being labeled as a radio rapper throughout his career, the type of music he plans to release, and more.

In addition to the big news, Kid Ink also dropped a brand new record titled “Holy Grail."

Produced by Swedish producer Canto, the catchy new single is the follow-up track to “Ride Like A Pro” featuring Red Cragun. “Holy Grail” touches on Kid Ink’s fight for freedom and his unwavering motivation for success.

He also reveals on the song that he’s been going through things behind closed doors.

“I been going through it some problems I could tell all the press,” he raps. “But I need more than a minute to get it off my chest.”

Listen Kid Ink’s new single “Holy Grail” down below.