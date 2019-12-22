Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed

(AllHipHop News) The company battling Jay-Z in Australia for using his lyrics and a kid's book is fighting back in court.

In November, Jay-Z's lawyers in Australia filed a lawsuit against online retailer The Little Homie and the book's author Jessica Chihaover over their book "AB to Jay-Z."

The mogul claims they were infringing on his copyright for using lyrics from his classic song "99 Problems" in one of their books, which teaches kids how to learn the ABCs.

The Little Homie hit back at Jay in court, claiming the lyrics are not even his since he licensed the hook from Ice-T, who released the original version of "99 Problems" in 1993.

The company also denied that they are infringing on Jay-Z's trademark, saying they printed a clear disclaimer stating the use of the artists' names does not constitute an endorsement of their book.

So far, it appears Jay-Z is the only artist to challenge The Little Homie for lifting lyrics.

The Little Homie is also selling books featuring lyrics from Beyonce, Nas, and even gangster rapper 50 Cent.