AllHipHop
Login

Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed

AllHipHop Staff
by

Jay-Z could be forced into court in Australia over an escalating legal war with a kid's book company using the lyrics to "99 Problems."

(AllHipHop News) The company battling Jay-Z in Australia for using his lyrics and a kid's book is fighting back in court.

In November, Jay-Z's lawyers in Australia filed a lawsuit against online retailer The Little Homie and the book's author Jessica Chihaover over their book "AB to Jay-Z."

The mogul claims they were infringing on his copyright for using lyrics from his classic song "99 Problems" in one of their books, which teaches kids how to learn the ABCs.

The Little Homie hit back at Jay in court, claiming the lyrics are not even his since he licensed the hook from Ice-T, who released the original version of "99 Problems" in 1993.

The company also denied that they are infringing on Jay-Z's trademark, saying they printed a clear disclaimer stating the use of the artists' names does not constitute an endorsement of their book.

So far, it appears Jay-Z is the only artist to challenge The Little Homie for lifting lyrics.

The Little Homie is also selling books featuring lyrics from Beyonce, Nas, and even gangster rapper 50 Cent.

Comments
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBYeah he stuck on B.S
Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Akios
Akioshave you checked this today https://tellymag.com/mp4-the-witcher-season-1-episode-1s01-e01/
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotfuck him with a aids dick had all that bad shit to say about nipsey now look at you ol pussyboy
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
5
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkNigga think he Donald Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
113
Last Reply· by
gistgallery
gistgalleryhttps://gistgallery.com/wiz-khalifa-go-far/
Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Will Headline NBA All-Star 2020
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Akios
AkiosAlso read this too https://tellymag.com/jumanji-the-next-level-2019-download-full-mp4-movie/
Blueface Apologizes To Woman Caught Up In Chain-Snatcher's Beat Down
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinYou don’t care how ignorant black people look or are perceived because you lack moral character. You go along with all…