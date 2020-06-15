Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Michael "Killer Mike" Render has become one of the most recognizable voices on the subject of police brutality and systemic racism. His passionate Atlanta press conference speech following the death of George Floyd went viral.
Two weeks later, the conversation about police violence and excessive force is hitting closer to home for Killer Mike. The Run The Jewels rapper's hometown of Atlanta is now reeling from footage of African-American resident Rayshard Brooks being shot in the back by APD officer Garrett Rolfe following a physical encounter at the scene.
The incident has caused division in the city and around the country. Surveillance video appears to show Brooks grabbing an officer's Taser and pointing it at the pursuing cop before getting gunned down in a Wendy's parking lot. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office listed the 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned as a result of the June 12 shooting. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated she believes the use of deadly force was not justified in this situation. Officer Rolfe was fired and could possibly face criminal charges.
Killer Mike posted the following statement about Brooks' death on Instagram:
#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning. He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead. If I’m the Wendy’s worker who called the police, I feel like sh*t this morning because a call for a man sleeping in a car should not have ended with his killing. If I’m the people with the child in the car, I feel helpless and hurt. If I’m that child, I’m scared sh*tless of anyone with a uniform and a gun. If I’m the angry white or black guy who was filming and saying, “I watched y’all for twenty minutes,” I’m wondering what else I could have done? I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation. At a minimum, we need a law that prevents shooting a person while they’re fleeing. If there is no weapon, fleeing from an officer should be a foot chase and radio race. If a person gets away, they get away. As I have said before, I will continue to look to and support grassroots organizations who are doing the work, day in and day out. If there are groups who you know are organizing to end police killings, @ them so we can follow and support. 🔴⚫️🟢 🐜 Let us Continue to #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeMobilize! If you are in ATL and want to know who is doing the work already brother Kalonji Changa (@whohetalkingto) is. His org is Commumitymovementbuilders.org. A true organizer he ain’t polite! He is effective! His org does the work. Please @ others that do as well!