Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer

"I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation."

(AllHipHop News) Michael "Killer Mike" Render has become one of the most recognizable voices on the subject of police brutality and systemic racism. His passionate Atlanta press conference speech following the death of George Floyd went viral.

Two weeks later, the conversation about police violence and excessive force is hitting closer to home for Killer Mike. The Run The Jewels rapper's hometown of Atlanta is now reeling from footage of African-American resident Rayshard Brooks being shot in the back by APD officer Garrett Rolfe following a physical encounter at the scene.

The incident has caused division in the city and around the country. Surveillance video appears to show Brooks grabbing an officer's Taser and pointing it at the pursuing cop before getting gunned down in a Wendy's parking lot. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office listed the 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned as a result of the June 12 shooting. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated she believes the use of deadly force was not justified in this situation. Officer Rolfe was fired and could possibly face criminal charges.

Killer Mike posted the following statement about Brooks' death on Instagram: