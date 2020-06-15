AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Killer Mike Addresses The Killing Of Rayshard Brooks By Atlanta Police Officer

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation."

(AllHipHop News) Michael "Killer Mike" Render has become one of the most recognizable voices on the subject of police brutality and systemic racism. His passionate Atlanta press conference speech following the death of George Floyd went viral.

Two weeks later, the conversation about police violence and excessive force is hitting closer to home for Killer Mike. The Run The Jewels rapper's hometown of Atlanta is now reeling from footage of African-American resident Rayshard Brooks being shot in the back by APD officer Garrett Rolfe following a physical encounter at the scene.

The incident has caused division in the city and around the country. Surveillance video appears to show Brooks grabbing an officer's Taser and pointing it at the pursuing cop before getting gunned down in a Wendy's parking lot. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office listed the 27-year-old man's death as a homicide.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned as a result of the June 12 shooting. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated she believes the use of deadly force was not justified in this situation. Officer Rolfe was fired and could possibly face criminal charges.

Killer Mike posted the following statement about Brooks' death on Instagram:

#RayshardBrooks should be alive this morning. He should be waking up (hungover or drunk in the tank depending on whether he was apprehended) and not dead. If I’m the Wendy’s worker who called the police, I feel like sh*t this morning because a call for a man sleeping in a car should not have ended with his killing. If I’m the people with the child in the car, I feel helpless and hurt. If I’m that child, I’m scared sh*tless of anyone with a uniform and a gun. If I’m the angry white or black guy who was filming and saying, “I watched y’all for twenty minutes,” I’m wondering what else I could have done? I am mad as hell and I am saddened beyond consolation. At a minimum, we need a law that prevents shooting a person while they’re fleeing. If there is no weapon, fleeing from an officer should be a foot chase and radio race. If a person gets away, they get away. As I have said before, I will continue to look to and support grassroots organizations who are doing the work, day in and day out. If there are groups who you know are organizing to end police killings, @ them so we can follow and support. 🔴⚫️🟢 🐜 Let us Continue to #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeMobilize! If you are in ATL and want to know who is doing the work already brother Kalonji Changa (@whohetalkingto) is. His org is Commumitymovementbuilders.org. A true organizer he ain’t polite! He is effective! His org does the work. Please @ others that do as well!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

Maria Myraine

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Ice-T Talks 'Law & Order: SVU' Covering Police Brutality Following The Murder Of George Floyd

The creator of the song "Cop Killer" also discusses his film 'Equal Standard.'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

T-Pain Releases "Get Up" Music Video In Solidarity With #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Malcolm X's words about oppression and exploitation open the track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rayshard Brooks' Death Declared A Homicide After Getting Shot In The Back By Atlanta Cop

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says, "I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Faith Evans Dodges Charge For Beating Up Stevie J

Prosecutors cut Faith Evans a break and have decided to drop the charges against her for fighting Stevie J.

Maria Myraine

Method Man Fuses TICAL Cannabis Business With Activism

Hip-Hop veteran, Method Man, introduces new strains while promoting awareness of social injustices.

Maria Myraine