Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.

(AllHipHop News) Two of Atlanta's most accomplished music artists are bringing back a landmark eatery in the city. Michael "Killer Mike" Render and Tip "T.I." Harris are partnering to reopen Bankhead Seafood.

Former longtime owner Helen Brown Harden closed the popular restaurant in 2018 after Bankhead Seafood served the community for half a century. Render and Harris bought the location about a year ago.

“It’s been a part of my life as long as I’ve been on earth,” Killer Mike told the AJC. “If you’re writing a show or a book about Michael Render and his family, [Bankhead Seafood] would definitely be one of the characters.”

The new team is renovating the property, increasing the parking spaces, and adding more items to the menu. Plus, the remodeled Bankhead Seafood will become a sit-down restaurant with a rooftop dining area.

Killer Mike runs other Atlanta-area businesses such as The Swag Shop barbershop which has locations on Edgewood Ave and inside the State Farm Arena. Plus, T.I. has a history of running local establishments like the Grand Hustle record label, the V-Live strip club, the Scales 925 restaurant, and the Trap Music Museum.