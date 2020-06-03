Killer Mike Reacts To White People Learning About Anti-Racism From Jane Elliott Videos

The Run The Jewels emcee encouraged America and the world to discover how to deal with implicit racial bias.

(AllHipHop News) While a majority of Americans disapprove of the President of the United States Donald Trump's handling of the ongoing nationwide protests in support of George Floyd, a Hip Hop representative has risen to be one of the most appreciated voices on the topic of racism at the moment.

Michael "Killer Mike" Render captivated the country by delivering an impassioned speech to his fellow Atlanta citizens about the violent reactions to Caucasian Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin killing Floyd. Chauvin purposely pressed his knee into the prone African-American man's neck for nearly 9 minutes. Three other officers were on the scene and did not attempt to stop the excessive force that led to Floyd's death.

Killer Mike's statement at Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ press conference last Friday quickly went viral. The Run The Jewels member followed that moment by making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The CBS host asked Killer Mike what can white Americans do to support black people dealing with racism. Mike suggested donating to organizations working on causes connected to anti-racism, physically helping those organizations, and spending one hour watching YouTube videos of activist/educator Jane Elliott teaching about implicit racial bias.

Apparently, some viewers did take Killer Mike's advice. Several Twitter users contacted the southern emcee to express appreciation for putting them onto Elliott and her exercises. Mike recognized their willingness to learn, telling one person that admitted to being raised to be racially biased, "No matter u can change that! Well wishes on your journey."