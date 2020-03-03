Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

(AllHipHop News) Many Hip Hop fans were upset to see Public Enemy members Chuck D and Flavor Flav essentially feuding over presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in public. The views of the Vermont Senator and other White House hopefuls have led to many political disputes on social media.

One diehard Sanders supporter is attempting to turn the focus from conflict to unity. Atlanta-based emcee Killer Mike posted a tweet on Monday that shouted out PE's Chuck D and The Coup's Boots Riley for backing the self-described Democratic Socialist's campaign.

"If I’m a regular every day black person in America and @BootsRiley @MrChuckD & @KillerMike all agree on the same Presidental candidate Umma really have to consider that candidate because these three in music and real life action really give a damn. #Sanders2020 #Vote," tweeted Mike.

After posting that message, Killer Mike was accused by a social media user of being paid by the Sanders campaign to promote the candidate. The "Reagan" spitter responded, "Keep it really real. [I] accept NO MONEY from any politician. I am already rich."