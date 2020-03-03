Kim Kardashian Addresses North West Performing ZaZa's Song Without Giving Credit

After being accused of not showing love to the originator, Kim K takes to the Gram to respond.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West made countless headlines after the six-year-old girl was seen rapping at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 show for Paris Fashion Week. However, another parent is claiming the Wests failed to acknowledge the real creator of the song North was performing.

An Instagram account connected to 5-year-old recording artist ZaZa directly called on Kardashian to show love to the child's work. The song in question is ZaZa's viral YouTube hit "What I Do?" which premiered on the video platform on August 28, 2019. ZaZa has also appeared on The Ellen Show, Big Boy's Neighborhood, and Nick Cannon Mornings.

The verified IG page @redcarpetgirlz wrote:

in July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make. We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED. THANK YOU! 💕

Kardashian eventually mentioned ZaZa in her Instagram Story on Monday night calling North's rendition of "What I Do?" a "remix." The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show star also left a comment under @redcarpetgirlz's post.

"We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves LayLay too! [Today's] performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon," wrote Kim K.

ZaZa'a representatives responded on their own Instagram Story by reposting Kardashian's IG message and adding, "All love, all good. Thanks to ZaZa-Gang for all the support!"