Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Plunk Down Millions For New Land

Fatima Barrie

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have bought a property in Palm Springs.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly purchased a property in Palm Springs, California.

Costing a whopping $6.3 million, the couple picked out a plot of land in the Madison Club community of La Quinta.

The Los Angeles Times reports that this is a resort city in the Coachella Valley. The piece of land happens to be on the same street as Kris Jenner’s $12 million mansion and it’s also located near a plot of land Kylie Jenner copped last year.

Kim and Kanye currently reside in a $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Last year, the couple also purchased two huge properties in Wyoming.

They bought a 9,000 acre-property called Monster Lake Ranch for $14 million last September and shortly afterward, the West's snapped up a second 6,000-acre ranch called Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

