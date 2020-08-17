AllHipHop
Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian West is turning her attention back to helping people get out of prison. After playing a role in the release of people like Alice Marie Johnson, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show star is now promoting the #FreeCoreyMiller campaign.

Corey Miller is better known as C-Murder, the brother of No Limit Records founder Percy "Master P" Miller. In 2003, the younger Miller was sentenced to life in prison by a non-unanimous jury for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

Kardashian tweeted on Sunday:

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted. Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller [be] returned home to his kids. Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.

R&B singer Monica, who once dated C-Murder, also posted in support of #FreeCoreyMiller. She wrote on Instagram: 

@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent... I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.. I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe in Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller #FreeCoreyMiller 

