Kim Kardashian Denies Buying JFK's Bloody Assassination Shirt For Kanye's Daughter

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kim K. is denying a viral story saying she bought JFK's bloody shirt as a present for North, her daughter with Kanye.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian has hit back at reports she bought the shirt John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated as a Christmas present for her daughter North.

The 39-year-old reality star found herself the subject of a fake Instagram story claiming she had purchased the former U.S. President's bloody top as a gift for six-year-old North, with website Refinery29 falling victim to the hoax.

Sharing an article about the alleged gift, Refinery29 wrote: "The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent.

"But regardless of the motivation behind the gifts, one thing is certain: Kardashian West is building one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter."

After reading the piece, Kim took to her Twitter page to slam the site for falling for the hoax, writing: "WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted."

The claims about the shirt gift came after Kim and husband Kanye West sparked controversy by buying North one of late Michael Jackson's jackets and his Smooth Criminal hat for Christmas. 

