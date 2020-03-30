AllHipHop
Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Fight Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

The reality superstar/activist is putting up a fortune to stop the spread of Covid-19.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian has followed her sister Kylie Jenner’s lead and pledged $1 million to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Friday to announce the generous donation, made with proceeds from a new restock of her SKIMS shapewear collection, which will go directly to help struggling families.

“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” she wrote.

“On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic. Shop the Solutionwear restock on March 30 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.”

Kim’s pledge came two days after makeup mogul Kylie sent a check for the same amount to Los Angeles medical officials to cover the costs of much-needed coronavirus protective gear for emergency service personnel.

