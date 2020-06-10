AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian celebrated her billionaire-husband Kanye West with some love on social media.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian wrapped up her husband Kanye West's 43rd birthday with the sweetest message on Monday, calling the rapper "My King".

The reality TV star and entrepreneur posted a series of throwback photos of the couple and offered up a heartfelt message to her husband of four years.

"Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!" Kim wrote.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, also wished Kanye a happy birthday, calling him "an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend", and adding: "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

AGAIN? Texas Man Murdered By Police In 2019 Last Words: "I Can't Breathe"

Another black man was forced to beg for his life as he lay dying at the hands of some aggressive cops in Austin, Texas.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna, Meek Mill & More Celebs Call On NY Governor Andrew Cuomo To Implement Specific Police Reform

Artists and activists want the New York state legislature to ensure police transparency by repealing 50-A.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Laic

Shemar Moore Gets Militant During Chat With Moniece Slaughter

Shemar Moore issued an ultimatum to his bosses at Sony and CBS, which produces his hit show "S.W.A.T."

AllHipHop Staff

George Floyd Celebrated During Homegoing Service

Hundreds gathered at a private funeral service to remember the life of George Floyd.

Maria Myraine

YG Defends His Activism From Critics

YG is taking on critics, who claimed the rapper was a phony activist.

AllHipHop Staff

Lizzo Says Fat Shaming TikTok Insults Prove Need To Be Political

Lizzo called out trolls on TikTok, who have turned her name into an insult.

AllHipHop Staff

"P.O.V: Perception of Violence" Movie About Cop Shooting Teen Right On Time For Black America

"P.O.V.: Perception of Violence" is a movie about a teenager shot by a white cop drops just as America grapples with the question of race - again!

Kershaw St. Jawnson