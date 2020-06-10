Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her billionaire-husband Kanye West with some love on social media.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian wrapped up her husband Kanye West's 43rd birthday with the sweetest message on Monday, calling the rapper "My King".

The reality TV star and entrepreneur posted a series of throwback photos of the couple and offered up a heartfelt message to her husband of four years.

"Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are! Life wouldn’t be the same without you!" Kim wrote.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, also wished Kanye a happy birthday, calling him "an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend", and adding: "Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."