Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Took Down North’s Ice Spice TikTok; Ye Was Right “In That Instance” 

Kim Kardashian admitted that she didn’t listen to Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” lyrics before North West posted her TikTok homage.

Kanye West has been vocal about his concerns about North West being on TikTok, and it appears Kim Kardashian believes he has a point.

In a new interview, the SKIMS founder explained why she took down the TikTok of her 10-year-old dressed as Ice Spice, rapping to her lyrics. According to Kim, she was initially unaware of the adult lyrics.

“Every day, the kids get to switch off whose music they want to plug in and listen to on the way to school and North was listening to Ice Spice,” Kim began. “And I didn’t know who that was at the time. And I was like, this is the moment when I feel really old and my daughter is now teaching me what’s cool. I then had the idea to put [Ice Spice] in a Skims campaign. So that all came through North and what she liked. I think it’s always tough when you’re co-parenting and someone wants something and someone doesn’t.”

Kim said she was out of town when North asked if she could post the video but allowed the nanny to share it.

“And as soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like, ‘Oh, no no. We’re taking this down.’ She totally understood. So, I think that’s the trial and error sometimes,” she stated.

Kim also admitted that her ex-husband’s concerns over TikTok were not so overblown after all.

“And, you know, then I saw on the Internet, it’s like, ‘Kanye was right.’ You know? And maybe he was, you know?” She added. While she conceded Ye had a point “in that instance,” Kim said she still “will fight” for North West’s right to express her creativity. Check out the clip below.

Kanye Furious Over North’s TikTok Use

“Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘it’s never again, Kanye said during an Instagram Live in March, before adding, “I am her father.”

He continued, “I know you don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and media tries to promote something.’ I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”

Kanye began trending on Twitter When North first shared the Ice Spice TikTok. Many users agreed with Kanye’s take, sharing clips of the little girl reciting the line “bet he blowing her back,” from PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s####, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”