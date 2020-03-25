AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kim Kardashian Mortified Of Beef With Taylor Swift During Pandemic

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian had some words for Taylor Swift, after a controversial conversation with Kanye West leaked.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian has accused Taylor Swift of lying about the 2016 video chat she had with the reality star’s husband Kanye West.

Full footage of the call, surrounding the rapper’s plans to poke fun at Taylor on his track "Famous," was leaked over the weekend, with the newly-released audio showing that Kanye fails to mention he was going to call Taylor a “b##ch” in the song.

Taylor responded in a statement on Monday night as she said the footage “proved I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call*” – adding “you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years."

Following her statement, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to respond, although admitted she felt “really embarrassed and mortified” to be commenting on such a trivial matter considering the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” Kim wrote. “To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that."

“Nobody ever denied the word ‘b##ch’ was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.'”

Continuing, Kim added: “The lie was never about the word b##ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

The mother-of-four added that, had Taylor not “lied and forced me to defend” Kanye, the video of the call “would have remained private or would have gone in the trash.”

Concluding her statement, Kim wrote: “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Calls Out Celebrities & Donald Trump's Mixed Messages On Coronavirus

The Grammy winner has a few words for her detractors and her followers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

HotShotty

The Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 To Coronavirus Response Efforts

“Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him." - the MJ Estate.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent, fans, and media challenge Casanova to step up and take responsibility for his poor decision to joke about COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Cardi B Blasts Celebrities For Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

Cardi B has accused celebrities of "causing confusion" by going public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

Rap star Slim Thug said he took every precaution, but he still was stricken with the coronavirus and now he has a message to all of his fans.

Mike Winslow

by

PointGuard_QB

Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Release "Shoot Sideways" Single Featuring Schoolboy Q

The rapper/producer duo's shark-themed collaborative EP ‘LULU’ is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)