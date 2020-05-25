AllHipHop
Kim Kardashian Post Sweet Message To Kanye For 7th Anniversary

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian honored her husband Kanye West on Instagram to celebrate their 7th anniversary.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with her husband Kanye West on Sunday in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality star shared two snaps alongside her rapper spouse, flashing an uncharacteristically bright smile on the social media site, writing alongside them: "6 years down; forever to go. Until the end."

Kim also took to her Instagram Stories to share several pictures from her and Kanye's Italian wedding in 2014, writing the same caption.

Kanye didn't mark the occasion on his social media pages, but the pair received numerous messages from their famous friends on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!" Kim's mother Kris Jenner wrote, while her sister Khloe Kardashian commented: "Long live KIMYE."

"Happy Anniversary glad I've been there from the start!! You guys are the best," Kim's pal Jonathan Cheban added.

The couple are parents to four children - North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two and 10-month-old Psalm.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

You know every single year since they've been together, all you've heard about is problems in the relationship. Every single year. It's crazy.

