Kim Kardashian Talks Prison Reform With President Trump At The White House

AllHipHop Staff

Kim Kardashian met with President Trump today to thank him for helping her mission in advocating for criminal justice reform.

(AllHipHop News) Kim Kardashian met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss criminal justice reform accompanied by newly freed ex-prisoners.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has been active in advocating for a reassessment of the current criminal justice system in the U.S., and notably worked on obtaining a commutation for Alice Johnson – a 63-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offence.

Johnson attended the White House meeting alongside Kim and freed ex-prisoners Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron.

The meeting comes after Trump announced a wave of commutations and pardons last month, including for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

He has also touted the First Step Act, which aims to improve rehabilitation programs for former prisoners.

Kim previously stated she wants her legal work to make a real difference in the world, especially as she raises her boys Saint, four, and nine-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star will also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which is set to debut in April.

