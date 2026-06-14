Knicks Championship Erupts Into Times Square Rampage Of Slashings, Shooting & Arson

Knicks fans turned Times Square into a war zone after the championship win, with shootings, fires, and destruction across the city.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks just delivered New York its first championship in 53 years, and the city absolutely lost it.

What started as a pure celebration in Times Square turned into something way more chaotic when thousands of fans decided the streets belonged to them and nobody else.

The rampage kicked off around 43rd Street and Broadway, where crowds overwhelmed the area, making it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through.

A 17-year-old got caught in the crossfire when shots rang out during the madness, and according to TMZ, NYPD had to transport the teen to the hospital themselves because ambulances couldn’t navigate the sea of people.

Three people ended up in custody as cops recovered a firearm at the scene.

But the shooting was just one piece of the destruction. Fans went absolutely feral on school buses parked near the 42nd Street subway station, ripping off grills and mirrors like they were tearing apart cardboard.

One shirtless guy smashed a grill onto the pavement, and within seconds, dozens of people were jumping on it, stomping it into pieces.

Some groups climbed on top of the buses and started striking them with bats, while others lit pieces of clothing on fire and tossed them inside one bus, which ended up completely engulfed in flames.

Five buses in total were either torched or damaged beyond recognition. The NYPD didn’t show up until around 2:30 A.M., well over an hour after the destruction started, and per Fox News, rioters also vandalized police cruisers and clashed with officers in riot gear.

Four slashings and stabbings were reported across Manhattan as the celebration spiraled.

The NYPD said 63 arrests had been made by early Sunday morning, but the investigation was still ongoing.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a championship parade scheduled for Thursday despite the overnight chaos.