Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash

(AllHipHop News) The world of sports and entertainment was rocked today (January 26th), with the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

According to reports, Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, after experiencing some sort of engine malfunction.

The 41-year-old Lakers legend was traveling with three other people went the helicopter went down and a fire broke out.

Five people in total are confirmed dead.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four children, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca, as well as an 8-month-old named Capri.