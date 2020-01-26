AllHipHop
Login

Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Kobe Bryant is among five people who lost their life this morning when his private helicopter went down and into flames.

(AllHipHop News) The world of sports and entertainment was rocked today (January 26th), with the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

According to reports, Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, after experiencing some sort of engine malfunction.

The 41-year-old Lakers legend was traveling with three other people went the helicopter went down and a fire broke out. 

Five people in total are confirmed dead. 

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four children, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca, as well as an 8-month-old named Capri.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Noname
Noname

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

50 Cent Clowns Taraji P. Henson Because His New Show Is Replacing "Empire"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHe needs to stop being a clown.. …
Diddy Saluted By Cardi B, Jay-Z, Beyonce, And More At Pre-Grammy Gala
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
AK3STAXX
AK3STAXXAll The way Facts
Whitney Houston Movie Producers Eyeing Taraji P. Henson To Play The Late Singer
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonGood choice.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/exclusive-photos-from-jay-z-beyonces-roc-nation-brunch.html
Beyonce Checked Fabolous For Punchline Dissing Her Sister Solange
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonHilarious. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/eminem-dedicates-music-to-be-murdered-by-album-to-juice-wrld.html
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Blows Off $50 Million Sex Assault Lawsuit; Loses By Default
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
3
Last Reply· by
stunnerman
stunnermanMoonrocks,weed,wax,cannabis oil,pills Wickr me ..stonetown WhatsApp.+19094757341 Snapchat...vapepenandcarts…
YG Makes Bail On Attempted Robbery Charge And Released From Jail
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/rema-lady/
Chance The Rapper On Board As Host Of "Punk'd" Reboot
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
stunnerman
stunnermanMoonrocks,weed,wax,cannabis oil,pills Wickr me ..stonetown WhatsApp.+19094757341 Snapchat...vapepenandcarts…
Taraji P. Henson Hints At "Empire" Spinoff
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
stunnerman
stunnermanMoonrocks,weed,wax,cannabis oil,pills Wickr me ..stonetown WhatsApp.+19094757341 Snapchat...vapepenandcarts…
Documentary On Russell Simmons Rape Allegations Debuts At Sundance
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment