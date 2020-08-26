AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kobe Bryant Gets His Own Street In Los Angeles

AllHipHop Staff

The legendary basketball star will be remembered with his own street outside of the Staples Center!

(AllHipHop News) The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in his honor.

The street will be near the city's Staples Center where the basketball icon, who died in January, played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Herb J. Wesson Jr., the president of the L.A. City Council announced the news revealing the project is in development.

"Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK (streets)," Wesson wrote on Twitter. "Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. Kobe Bryant Blvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible."

The sports legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash that left seven others dead. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

6lack Announces “Live From The Ledge" Rooftop Performance On YouTube

The ATL skyline will serve as a backdrop for the concert.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Tech To Boost Sunday Service In $20 Million Lawsuit

Kanye is accused of stiffing a company that helped him boost the revenues for his wildly popular Sunday Service church services.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Reveals Jhene Aiko Suffered Miscarriage

Big Sean gets deep about his personal life in his new song with Nipsey Hussle called "Deep Reverence."

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Claps Back At A Conservative With Nude Photo Of Melania Trump

Belcalis Almánzar is not afraid to call out people with political power.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nas Plays Down Doja Cat Diss On "Ultra Black"

Nas took it easy on Doja cat in a new interview explaining why he name-checked her on his song "Ultra Black."

AllHipHop Staff