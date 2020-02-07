Kobe Bryant Memorial Date Set

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant will be saluted during a public memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24th.

The event will also honor the basketball legend's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the other seven people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th.

The Staples Center, where Kobe played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, became a makeshift memorial site for the tragic sportsman and his daughter immediately following the crash in Calabasas, California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed a memorial was in the works last week: "We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well," he told reporters.

Staples Center has previously hosted memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.