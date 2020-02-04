AllHipHop
Kobe Bryant's Remains Returned To His Family

AllHipHop Staff
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa and her family received the remains of her late husband and their daughter.

(AllHipHop News) The bodies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant have reportedly been released to their family following their tragic deaths last month.

According to Us Weekly, the remains were released by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday, ahead of a funeral - expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The news comes after Kobe and Gianna, who were two of nine people killed when their helicopter crashed, were remembered in various ways at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers taking to the field, they lined up on the 24-yard lines at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium - a nod to Kobe's number 24 basketball jersey - and held a moment of silence for all the victims of the crash.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please join in a moment of silence as the 49ers, Chiefs, and National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. ... They will never be forgotten,” was the message read out to the audience inside the stadium.

Images of Kobe and Gianna, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died last week, were shown on big screens as the crowd fell silent.

Later, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira paid tribute to Kobe during their Halftime Show, when an overhead shot of the field during a performance of Jennifer's "Let's Get Loud" showed a huge cross lit up in purple and yellow - the colors of Kobe's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. 

