Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit seeking to hold the owners of a helicopter accountable for the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant's wife is suing the owners of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and daughter in January (20).

Vanessa Bryant claims they should have made sure the aircraft did not take off in foggy conditions on January 26th.

Kobe, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other people lost their lives in a crash minutes later.

In her wrongful death lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa alleges the weather conditions on the day of the tragedy were not conducive to flying, and the Island Express helicopter should have been grounded.

She also claims pilot Ara George Zobayan was flying at 180 miles per hour in the heavy fog in a steep decline moments before the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, after failing to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff.

Vanessa also claims Zobayan was disciplined in 2015 for violating the visual flight rule minimums by flying into an airspace of reduced visibility.

The suit maintains Island Express bosses engaged in an unnecessary and needlessly risky means of transportation under the circumstances and Vanessa is demanding damages for "pre-impact" terror and for the emotional trauma Kobe and Gigi suffered before the crash, as well as loss of love, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support and counseling. The suit also seeks money for loss of financial support and for burial and funeral expenses.

The complaint was filed hours before Vanessa and Kobe's family members joined friends and fans among the mourners at a memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the sports legend played his basketball for the Lakers.