AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

AllHipHop Staff

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit seeking to hold the owners of a helicopter accountable for the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant's wife is suing the owners of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and daughter in January (20).

Vanessa Bryant claims they should have made sure the aircraft did not take off in foggy conditions on January 26th.

Kobe, his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other people lost their lives in a crash minutes later.

In her wrongful death lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa alleges the weather conditions on the day of the tragedy were not conducive to flying, and the Island Express helicopter should have been grounded.

She also claims pilot Ara George Zobayan was flying at 180 miles per hour in the heavy fog in a steep decline moments before the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, after failing to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff.

Vanessa also claims Zobayan was disciplined in 2015 for violating the visual flight rule minimums by flying into an airspace of reduced visibility.

The suit maintains Island Express bosses engaged in an unnecessary and needlessly risky means of transportation under the circumstances and Vanessa is demanding damages for "pre-impact" terror and for the emotional trauma Kobe and Gigi suffered before the crash, as well as loss of love, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support and counseling. The suit also seeks money for loss of financial support and for burial and funeral expenses.

The complaint was filed hours before Vanessa and Kobe's family members joined friends and fans among the mourners at a memorial at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the sports legend played his basketball for the Lakers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juelz Santana Celebrates One-Year Of Incarceration With New Album

Juelz Santana took to Twitter to commemorate his 1st anniversary locked up after getting caught with a loaded gun at an airport in New Jersey.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

The couple is getting therapy after experiencing tough times since losing their daughter Tai to suicide almost five years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Remdulla1037

Tory Lanez Announces His Final Interscope Project 'New Toronto 3'

After dropping the fifth 'Chixtape' installment last year, Daystar is returning to another one of his music series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

Bill Cosby's spokesman issued a crazy statement in the wake of Harvey Wenstein's conviction for raping women.

AllHipHop Staff

LL Cool J Says He Stopped Kobe Bryant From Dropping Gangsta Rap Album

LL Cool J says that when Kobe Bryant put down the basketball and picked up the mic he was attracted to gangsta rap!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Royce Da 5'9" Hopes To Help The Next Generation With ‘The Allegory’ Album

Nearly every track on the project was produced by Nickel Nine.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hints At Dropping 'A Boogie Vs Artist' Project Before Going "Ghost"

The "Numbers" rhymer is working on new tunes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa