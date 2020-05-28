AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Kevin Garnett's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Delayed Until 2021

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

NBA fans will have to wait to see The Black Mamba, The Big Fundamental, The Big Ticket, and other basketball greats enter the Springfield, Massachusetts museum.

(AllHipHop News) With everything that is going on in the world right now, it may feel like Kobe Bryant's untimely death took place years ago. The basketball legend and eight other people actually died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Bryant was set to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the induction ceremony to be delayed. Jerry Colangelo, the HOF's chairman of the board of governors, revealed the event is being moved until 2021.

"We're definitely canceling," Colangelo told ESPN. "It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."

Besides Kobe Bryant, the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will also include fellow former NBA Most Valuable Player Award winners Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. In addition, championship-winning Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, and recently deceased college coach Eddie Sutton also among this year's selections.

Colangelo confirmed that there will be separate ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. He stated, "The Class of 2020 is a very special class and deserves its own celebration."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

Fakaza News

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

fredrik001

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

evonmispets

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Atlantic Records Executive Mike Kyser Addresses Rumors Of A Contract Dispute With Cardi B

"The Box" hitmaker Roddy Ricch was also brought up during a conversation with Joe Budden.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)