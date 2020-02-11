AllHipHop
Kobe Bryant To Be Laid To Rest Near Daughter

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be laid to rest later this month near each other in Corona De Mar, California.

(AllHipHop News) Kobe Bryant will be laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California after his memorial service on February 24th.

According to his death certificate, obtained, the late basketball legend's final resting place will be near that of his daughter, Gianna.

Both were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26th. The official cause of death for both was "blunt trauma."

Officials have already declared bad weather was a factor in the fatal helicopter accident, which claimed the lives of nine people.

A memorial service for Kobe will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24th.

Comments
