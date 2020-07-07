Kodak Black Apologizes To Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London For Disrespectful Comments

"Sometimes a man say things he doesn’t really mean."

(AllHipHop News) Last year, Kodak Black found himself in the crosshairs of many Hip Hop fans. The Florida-raised rapper made some libido-driven comments directed at Lauren London not long after her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, was murdered.

Kodak was roundly criticized for suggesting he could romanticly pursue London since Hussle had passed away. Other Hip Hop representatives, such as The Game and T.I., took issue with what the "Tunnel Vision" rhymer said about the grieving mother of two.

Overnight, the Kodak Black verified Instagram page uploaded a photo of Nipsey Hussle along with a caption that offered an apology to the late emcee. Lauren London's IG account was also tagged in the message.

The IG caption reads:

Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite. You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me! Im a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z Sh*t I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon

At the moment, Kodak Black is incarcerated on federal gun charges at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Kentucky. The 23-year-old born Dieuson Octave (later changed to Bill K. Kapri) was arrested twice, in two different states, just weeks after his controversial public courtship of London.

Borders and Customs Protections detained Kodak at the US-Canada border in New York for weapons and drug possession in April of 2019. A month later, he was arrested by local law enforcement and ATF agents in Florida for allegedly lying on a form while attempting to purchase firearms. Kapri is now serving a 46-month sentence for the latter offense with a projected release date of October 7, 2022.