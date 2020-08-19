Kodak Black Balls Out Behind Bars And Buys Lawyer A Brand New Truck

Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black thanked his attorney buy copping him a brand new truck!

(AllHipHop News) Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black is showing his appreciation and love for his attorney by gifting his "father figure" a brand new truck.

The "Zeze" star, real name Bill K. Kapri, is still behind bars for federal weapons-related charges, but he decided to treat his longtime legal representative, Bradford Cohen, to a belated Father's Day surprise and sent him to his local Chevy dealership to pick up a special delivery - a 2020 Chevy Z71.

Kodak had made sure the truck was fully paid for in advance, and after the big reveal, he shared a snap of Cohen posing next to his new ride on social media.

In the accompanying Instagram caption, he revealed Cohen had proved to be so much more to him than just an attorney, writing: "Anyone Can Be A Daddy But Everyone Cant Be A Father Calling You My Lawyer Would B Disrespectful. God Put You In My Life & You've Been A Father Figure To Me. Happy Belated Fathers Day and Happy Belated Birthday Pops . I Love You."

Cohen responded to the heartwarming post by vowing to continue "going the extra mile" for Kodak and all of his clients, while also revealing he would be making a donation in the rapper's name to the criminal justice reform non-profit, The Innocence Project.

News of Kodak's generous gift comes two months after Cohen managed to convince Florida prosecutors to drop their charges relating to the same 2019 incident the rapper is already serving a 46-month sentence for - falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami - and instead have the 23-year-old complete a 500-hour drug treatment course.

If the deal hadn't been reached, Kodak could have faced an additional 15 years in prison.