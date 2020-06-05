AllHipHop
Kodak Black Beats 15 Year Sentence And Gets Rehab Instead

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black's legal team thanked Florida State attorney for giving the rap star a break on his gun charges.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black won a major legal victory in court today after multiple weapons charges were dismissed.

Kodak was facing up to 15 years in prison on the state gun charges which netted him three years in a federal prison, which he is currently serving out in Kentucky.

But the rapper's lawyer worked out a deal with Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, which will allow him to enter a drug rehab program instead of prison.

Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen addressed his legal victory on Instagram today (June 5th).

"I like to call things as i see them. I am always working on people to see different sides of my clients. I think some people are worth my time paid or not," attorney Bradford Cohen wrote. "I appreciate Dade State Atty. Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team taking time to listen to what I had to say about Bill. Not only what I had to say about his character, but what I had to say about his treatment. I believe people come together best when we can all sit at a table and just listen, its not always about the good and bad about a case, but to just listen to each other."

The win is a huge victory for Kodak Black, who recently filed an emergency motion arguing the rapper was unfairly sent to a notorious maximum-security prison even though the court acknowledged a mistake during his sentencing over his history of drug use.

Bradford Cohen claims the Bureau Of Prisons is housing the rapper with violent inmates, even though he was Kodak was convicted of the non-violent crime of lying on an application to buy guns in November of 2019.

