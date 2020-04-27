Kodak Black Calls For Meeting With Donald Trump To Discuss A "Brilliant Idea"

The incarcerated rapper wants to connect with the POTUS and Nas.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is currently serving a 46-month sentence after pleading guilty to federal gun charges in 2019. The South Florida native has used social media to blast the prison system for allegations of abuse and lack of protection.

Over the last 24 hours, Kodak's verified Instagram account has aimed at getting the attention of the White House. President of the United States Donald Trump and Fort Lauderdale-area attorney Bradford Cohen were tagged in the post.

The IG message reads:

@lawronin, tell donald trump to pull-up on me, i got a brilliant idea. I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed it kuz i b thinking i’m crazy sometimes. This sh*t keeps following me tho! This ain’t got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me i got my corona mask on. @realdonaldtrump if it’s not worth anything, you can kill me! I'm ill forreal.

Trump has been preoccupied with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the United States. The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is approaching 1 million with more than 55,000 COVID-19 related deaths reported so far.

Over the weekend, Trump was forced to backtrack from his dangerous suggestion of possibly injecting household disinfectants into people's bodies to cure coronavirus. He later claimed the statement was sarcasm which also drew criticism for either being a blatant lie or insensitive for joking while Americans are dying from the disease.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is not the only person Kodak Black is looking to unite with in the near future. Additionally, the 22-year-old Dying to Live album creator publicly reached out to Hip Hop icon Nas on Instagram for a feature.

Black wrote in the IG caption: