Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman

(AllHipHop News) Jailed rapper Kodak Black gave fans a Christmas treat by releasing his new single, Harriet Tubman, from behind bars on Wednesday.

On the track, he suggested his upbringing has links to abolitionist Tubman escape from slavery and her efforts to free others using America's fabled Underground Railroad.

"Feel like Harriet Tubman/I ain't stop, I kept runnin'/They was actin' funny/I said the money train coming, I feel like Harriet Tubman," Black raps.

He is currently serving a 46-month sentence on a federal weapons charge.

The 22-year-old also showed his Christmas spirit in the days leading up to Christmas - donating money and gifts to families in need in his native Florida.

Harriet Tubman is a talking point in America right now, thanks to Cynthia Erivo's new biopic Harriet, which chronicles her rise from slave to freedom fighter.