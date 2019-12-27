AllHipHop
Login

Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rap star delivered a new song and invoked the spirit of Harriet Tubman.

(AllHipHop News) Jailed rapper Kodak Black gave fans a Christmas treat by releasing his new single, Harriet Tubman, from behind bars on Wednesday.

On the track, he suggested his upbringing has links to abolitionist Tubman escape from slavery and her efforts to free others using America's fabled Underground Railroad.

"Feel like Harriet Tubman/I ain't stop, I kept runnin'/They was actin' funny/I said the money train coming, I feel like Harriet Tubman," Black raps.

He is currently serving a 46-month sentence on a federal weapons charge.

The 22-year-old also showed his Christmas spirit in the days leading up to Christmas - donating money and gifts to families in need in his native Florida.

Harriet Tubman is a talking point in America right now, thanks to Cynthia Erivo's new biopic Harriet, which chronicles her rise from slave to freedom fighter.

Comments
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedBuck needs to get himself together
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalothi nena fuck you and snitch9 with a aids dick
Travis Scott Releases Cactus Jack Compilation Album 'JackBoys'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedJust say Future.
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/drake_war_mp3_download
Damon Dash Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Drunken Sexual Assault
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWow. This is recent.
Drake "Tips His Hat" To Pusha T For Exposing His Son; Ends Friendship With Kanye West
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Watch Rich The Kid Propose To Tori Brixx
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
New York Grants Millions To Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Graffiti pioneer
Graffiti pioneerThis is great news and very big for the Bronx. Artists like Nas and LL Cool J to to be involved is a blessing. Graffiti…