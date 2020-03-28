AllHipHop
Kodak Black Gets Transferred Amidst Coronavirus Prison Challenges

Kershaw St. Jawnson

After submitting his request to get out jail, authorities have moved Florida rapper Kodak Black to Niagara County Jail.

How do we know?

Because Kodak Black can tweet out, despite being an inmate doing a few years in prison on a gun charge, or simultaneously facing rape charges in South Carolina.

As an effort to reach out to his fans and solicit letters and maybe little loot for his commissary, Kodak listed his new prison address.

"This Where I’m At Until This Corona shit Ova Wit Niagara County Jail P.O. Box 496 5526 Niagara Street ext. Lockport, NY 14094."

Clearly, he ain’t lying.

When you look him up on the Niagara jail inmate list he pops up. Don’t type in Kodak Black, but enter in his real name Bill Kapri and his name and mugshot appear.

Kodak Black has recently pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Kodak ran into issues last year in New York after U.S. Customs and Border Protection hemmed him up last year after he got lost and ended up in Canada.

State Police say that Black was riding dumb dirty having loaded guns and weed.

