Kodak Black Latest Rapper To Sue Walmart Over Fake Jewelry

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kodak Black is the latest rapper to call out Walmart for selling knock-offs of their logos as fake bling.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is the latest challenging Walmart for selling fake jewelry featuring his logo.

One of Walmart's vendors has been selling knock-off fake gold chains modeled after his notoriously expensive trunk, Sniper Gang bling.

TMZ reports that in a statement from his attorney, Kodak Black ain’t studying no one trying to cop his style … for free!

“We have been aware of the situation and have prepared a cease and desist letter to Walmart and the seller on the Walmart website."

The attorneys add, "If Walmart refuses to recognize that the seller is not a licensed authorized dealer of Sniper Gang products, we will be proceeding with a lawsuit against both Walmart and the unauthorized seller."

Lil Baby also called out Walmart for selling phony 4PF chains, with the support of 21 Savage, who blasted the retailer for selling fake "Savage Gang" necklaces.

