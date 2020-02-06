Kodak Black Planning To Appeal Prison Sentence

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kodak Black is preparing to appeal the 46-month prison sentence he was dealt on federal weapons charges.

The "Zeze" MC, real name Bill K. Kapri, had faced up to 10 years in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami, Florida.

He reached a plea deal with prosecutors to serve the next 46 months in prison, with the following three years on supervised release, in exchange for his co-operation.

However, Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen has revealed that he and his team are preparing to appeal the sentence, and are asking for several months to be cut off his sentence.

Cohen told the outlet that the sentence is unfair as Black was considered a prior convicted felon before the judge made his decision.

But Cohen is arguing that as Black's previous guilty pleas didn't result in convictions, he shouldn't have been sentenced as a convicted felon.

Under the terms of the original sentence, Black is due to be released from prison in August 2022. But if the appeal is successful, Black could be free as early as late 2021.

The rapper has been locked up since May of 2019 when he was arrested shortly before he was due to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

His time behind bars has already been eventful - he was involved in a fight with another inmate last October when he kicked a guard in the groin while he was attempting to break up the altercation.

The prison official was subsequently hospitalized and had to undergo surgery as a result of the incident.