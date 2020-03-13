Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Weapons Charge In New York

Bill Kapri's legal woes continue.

(AllHipHop News) Last April, Kodak Black was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border. The rapper pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in New York's Niagara County Court.

The Florida native born Bill Kapri is facing two to seven years in prison. Kodak is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24. He is currently incarcerated for a separate conviction.

In November, a Florida judge sentenced Kodak Black to 46 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to making false statements on a firearms application. According to reports, the New York sentence will serve concurrently with the federal one.