Kodak Black's Mother Teams With Attorney Benjamin Crump To Address Alleged Prison Abuse

The 'Dying to Live' album creator was reportedly transferred to another state without his lawyers' knowledge.

(AllHipHop News) Last week, South Florida recording artist Bill "Kodak Black" Kapri posted messages on Instagram about the alleged troubling treatment inside the correctional facility where he was being housed. The "No Flockin" rhymer accused prison officials of abusing their authority, and he told the story of an inmate that apparently committed suicide because of a lack of medical attention. 

Kodak Black's mother, Marcelene Simmons, has now hired famed attorney Benjamin Crump to address the rapper's allegations of civil rights violations. Another problem is that it seems to be unclear exactly where Kodak Black is placed at the moment.

According to local Fox affiliate WSVN, Simmons and Crump scheduled a welfare check for Kodak Black on Wednesday, but they were supposedly told he was put on a bus to a Kentucky prison before the meeting in Miami could take place. However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website has a 22-year-old, black male named Bill Kapri currently located at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City. 

“We believe they intentionally moved him, so he couldn’t meet with his attorneys,” stated Crump. Simmons said, "I want to make sure they don’t kill my son. If they kill my son, if my son dies, I’m going to kill myself too. My son, after God, my son is life to me. My son is everything for me."

Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on weapons charges after he agreed to a plea bargain. His legal team, which also includes Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson, is said to be considering filing a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons on the behalf of Kapri and other incarcerated individuals. 

"They knew we were coming out here, they knew we were doing this today," said Jacob about the planned visit to see Kodak this week, according to the Miami Herald. “Their refusal to let him see his counsel is, in and of itself, a constitutional violation.”

