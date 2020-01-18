AllHipHop
Kodak Black Says Prison Guards Are "Strategically" Killing Him

AllHipHop Staff
Incarcerated rapper Kodak Black has called out two guards he claims are on a mission to kill him.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black has taken to Instagram to complain about more abuse allegations at the hands of officials at the Miami Federal prison.

The South Florida rapper is only a few months into his four-year prison sentence for lying on government form when he tried to purchase firearms.

Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, wrote on his Instagram how the officers are strategically killing him slowly and how he has been humiliated severally.

Kodak Black said there is a ‘big conspiracy’ in the federal prison.

"They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again," Kodak Black wrote.

The rapper identified Santiago Torres and Lt. F. Arroyo as the two prison officials responsible for the abuse.

The rapper claims that he was denied his weekly phone privileges while in solitary and denied his mother’s visit on December 23.

He thinks his mail is being messed with and his family has not received his holiday letters, something he considered borderline, cruel and unethical.

To make matters worse, he was handed an empty breakfast tray on December 31.

"I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it," Kodak Black said.

Kodak Black goes on to add that other inmates are being treated the same way, not just him.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson has yet to comment on the allegations.

This is the second time Kodak Black has taken to Instagram to complain about his treatment in prison.

In December of 2019, Kodak Black claimed someone drugged him, and that the correctional officers viciously assaulted him when he attempted to get help.

