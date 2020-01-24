Kodak Black Sent To Kentucky After Prison Abuse Allegations

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kodak Black has been transferred from a Miami prison, after complaining the guards at the facility were abusing him.

Kodak Black has been shipped off to Kentucky, where he's expected to serve out the rest of his two-year sentence for lying on a Federal gun application to buy guns.

The move will surely be welcomed by Kodak.

While no prison is an ideal place to be, Kodak labeled the Federal Detention Center in Miami a "hell-hole," filled with evil correctional officers trying to "strategically kill him."

Kodak declared he was being abused over his fame, as well as for a drug-induced fight with another inmate, where the rapper ended up assaulting a correctional officer.

Since that altercation on October 29th, 2019, Kodak Black says he's been targeted by the C.O's, who have allegedly denied the rap star his food, screwed with his outbound mail and denied him of his visitation rights.

Yesterday (January 22), Kodak's mom Marcelene Simmons revealed she hired noted Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is threatening to sue the Federal Bureau Of Prisons over the allegations.