Kodak Black Sentenced To 12 More Months In Jail

illseed

Kodak Black got some bad news with a silver lining.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black has been sentenced to 12 months in jail in a case that took place in Niagara County. The lawyer for the rapper made the revelation on March 30.

Kodak Black has been sentenced to an attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge where they pleaded guilty to earlier in the month. The rapper tried to cross the United States border into Canada. 

The good news for Kodak is that the time will run concurrent to his existing 46-month federal sentence for illegally purchasing a gun.

Lawyer Bradford Cohen made the startling revelation in his social media. "It was registered and legal to one of the other individuals he was with, they agreed to 12 month to run concurrent with his current sentence,” Cohen said,

