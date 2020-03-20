Kodak Black Spearheading Coronavirus Initiative To Help Kids

Imprisoned rapper Kodak Black is doing his part to help his hometown in the middle of a worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is giving back to the local community by donating books and school supplies to students now learning from home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

While the rapper is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for his federal gun case, the star's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ he's sending out 625 reading comprehension books to kids in Broward Country, Florida to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The star, real name Bill K. Kapri, is also planning to include supplies and notebooks for the students, to help kids in grades one through five meet state standards in reading.

The deliveries are expected to be made within days after the orders were placed Thursday, with logistics are being worked out on how to get the books to the kids amid social distancing recommendations.

It comes as public schools in Florida have been shut down until at least 15 April, prompting the "Zeze" star to pledge the $5,000 donation in educational aid.

In addition to his current charge, the "Roll in Peace" hitmaker is also facing two to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.