AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kodak Black Teases New Album From Prison

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black is releasing a brand new album, despite being locked up in prison on gun charges.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kodak Black is reassuring fans he'll be home "real soon" after his 30-year prison sentence was reduced.

The rapper addressed his supporters in an Instagram post after news broke on Sunday that Florida state authorities had agreed to drop their weapons charges case against him if he completed a drug treatment program.

In the post, he teased the release of his new album, Vultures Cry 2, featuring Wizdawizard and Mike Smiff.

"Gonna Be Home Real Soon To Drop All These Projects," he wrote alongside an image of the album's cover art.

The "Zeze" star, real name Bill K. Kapri, was ordered to serve 46 months behind bars in November after falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle also filed separate charges regarding the same incident, accusing Kodak of three felony counts for possession of a firearm by an individual under 24.

However, the embattled MC's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has since reached a deal with Fernandez-Rundle to bring the case to a close without having his client serve more prison time, which could have amounted to an additional 15 years.

Instead, they agreed Kodak, who has been locked up since his May 2019 arrest, must complete a 500-hour drug treatment course.

The maximum-security prison where he is currently housed does not offer the program and the rap star is set to be moved to a lower-security facility.

Once he logs his 500 hours, he will be eligible to serve out the rest of his sentence at a halfway house.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

techguider

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

J. Cole Planning To Release 2014 Protest Anthem

J. Cole's 2014 protest anthem over Michael Brown's death is getting a re-release.

AllHipHop Staff

Black NASCAR Bubba Wallace Drives Black Lives Matter Race Car

A new day is dawning on NASCAR. The Confederate Flag has finally been banned and Bubba Wallace is driving a Black Lives Matter race car!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer

R&B Singer Ne-Yo Defends George Floyd Sacrifice Comment

Ne-Yo takes on the critics who slammed his comments during George Floyd's funeral.

AllHipHop Staff