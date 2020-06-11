Kodak Black Teases New Album From Prison

Kodak Black is releasing a brand new album, despite being locked up in prison on gun charges.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kodak Black is reassuring fans he'll be home "real soon" after his 30-year prison sentence was reduced.

The rapper addressed his supporters in an Instagram post after news broke on Sunday that Florida state authorities had agreed to drop their weapons charges case against him if he completed a drug treatment program.

In the post, he teased the release of his new album, Vultures Cry 2, featuring Wizdawizard and Mike Smiff.

"Gonna Be Home Real Soon To Drop All These Projects," he wrote alongside an image of the album's cover art.

The "Zeze" star, real name Bill K. Kapri, was ordered to serve 46 months behind bars in November after falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle also filed separate charges regarding the same incident, accusing Kodak of three felony counts for possession of a firearm by an individual under 24.

However, the embattled MC's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has since reached a deal with Fernandez-Rundle to bring the case to a close without having his client serve more prison time, which could have amounted to an additional 15 years.

Instead, they agreed Kodak, who has been locked up since his May 2019 arrest, must complete a 500-hour drug treatment course.

The maximum-security prison where he is currently housed does not offer the program and the rap star is set to be moved to a lower-security facility.

Once he logs his 500 hours, he will be eligible to serve out the rest of his sentence at a halfway house.