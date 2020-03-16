AllHipHop
Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Fatima Barrie

Kodak Black picked up a pencil behind bars to share an update about his well being.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, admitted to a gun charge Thursday in a Niagara County court.

The Florida rapper has pleaded guilty to an attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to WKBW Buffalo.

The report states that Kodak is facing two to seven years in prison, but it will be concurrent with his federal gun possession sentence.

The rapper and three other men were arrested back in April at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. Police found four handguns, a loaded magazine cartridge, and marijuana inside of the vehicle the men were riding in. They were reportedly trying to enter the United States from Canada.

The rapper wrote an open letter while behind bars and shared it on his Instagram account.

He discussed his time in prison and some of the struggles he’s experienced, including the alleged removal of his commissary, phone, and email.

“They gave me 60 days in the box but suspended the 30 on Dude end. I gotta do the 30 for the C.O. incident. F##k it im on cruise control !,” he wrote. “They hit me cross the head tho on everything else. They took my commissary 6m, Phone & the email.”

He also mentioned his hope for his song “Because of You” to go platinum before his birthday this June and a list of other things. Read his letter below.

Comments (1)
Runninjewelz
Runninjewelz

Nobody gives a fuck about your prison situation rn... do your time homie. We got bigger things going on than what life is like for you on the inside

