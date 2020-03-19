AllHipHop
Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Young Thug, Blames God For Coronavirus Pandemic

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kourtney Kardashian joins the growing list of celebrities blaming God for the recent coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Kourtney Kardashian joins the growing chorus of celebrities that blame God for the recent coronavirus.

It is biblical they are theologizing, as they go to social media and post scriptures to support their panic-driven faith confession.

The eldest Kardashian sister screenshot a post originally made by Young Thug that outlined the COVID-19 pandemic as a punitive act of God.

On Thug’s post he urged others to “pay attention children.”

It seems like she is following after her sister, who posted a prediction from a psychic that seems to have foreseen this all along.

The post that Kim shared from Sylvia Brown in 2008 said:

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, resisting all known treatments."

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear." WELL WE HOPE THIS PREDICTION IS TRUE.

Kourtney (with a K) did not cling to the occult but stuck to her traditional Christian beliefs. She (borrowing from Thug) asked people to zero in on 2 Chronicles 7:13 -14.

As reported by Allhiphop.com, T.I. was another rapper who turned to faith, stating that people should turn to prayer instead of panic.

In his post he said, “This too should pass” which is a phrase used over 120 times in the bible.

