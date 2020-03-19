Krayzie Bone Calls 6ix9ine The Most Overrated Modern Artist

The Hip Hop veteran also discusses the music business, R. Kelly, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is not home from federal prison yet, but the controversial Brooklynite is already catching shade from another rapper. Krayzie Bone made it clear he's not a fan of 6ix9ine's music.

"Off the top, I think it's 6ix9ine even though he's locked up, incarcerated right now," answered Krayzie Bone when asked on The Domenick Nati Show who he believes is the most overrated artist at the moment.

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony emcee continued, "I never really had nothing against [6ix9ine] but I just feel like he was just... I really didn't get it. There's a lot of artists out there like him that I just really don't get. Like, what's the purpose?"

In 2018, another member of Bone Thugs got into a public dispute with two younger rap stars. Layzie Bone had a back-and-forth with Offset of the Migos as well as 21 Savage. The feud began because Migos claimed to be the best rap group of all time, Layzie took issue with the trio's proclamation, and 21 stepped in to defend his Atlanta brethren.

6ix9ine had his fair share of beefs before pleading guilty to multiple federal charges in connection to a conspiracy, racketeering, firearm, and drug case in New York. Tekashi clashed with Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, YG, Casanova, The Game, Vic Mensa, J. Prince, and more.