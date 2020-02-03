AllHipHop
Login

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throw Stormi’s 2nd ‘StormiWorld’ Birthday Party

Fatima Barrie
by

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw a second Stormi extravaganza for their baby girl.

(AllHipHop News) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter Stormi’s second birthday with StormiWorld.

This is the second installment of the lavish birthday party, inspired by Scott’s Astroworld.

This year, StormiWorld was a Trolls and Frozen theme, which featured a grand entrance of a bigger than life-size Stormi. The “2 is Better than 1” extravaganza had a slide with Stormi’s face on it, a crazy dumbo ride, happy swings, an ice castle bounce house, and so much more.

There were also tons of games with prizes featuring Stormi’s face, a Stormiworld store filled with merchandise, and a bar.

Kylie Jenner shared an inside look at the magical birthday party on her Instagram stories. She showed photos and videos of her and Stormi exploring different areas of the theme park including Trolls World, Frozen World, and Stormi World.

Several celebrities and their children were in attendance including Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, Hennessy Carolina, Rosalia, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith, Draya Michele; the list of famous attendees goes on.

Stormi’s first birthday last year, the inaugural celebration of StorimiWorld, was a fairytale bash that had a live performance by Baby Shark.

The party also included rides, rainbows, giant teddy bears, and dancing pixies.

Comments
Kid Ink Splits With RCA Records For Indie Career
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
3
Last Reply· by
Tra_mo
Tra_moI agree 100% besides that he trying to play the same lane as tyga
Jay-Z Defends NFL Partnership Ahead of Super Bowl LIV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Promoter Sues DaBaby For $6 Million Over $20K Street Fight
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
6
Last Reply· by
Waxero710
Waxero710Yellowcard is mad trash tho lmao 😂 they just jealous that Lucid Dreams got way more likes and mad views then they wack…
Peter Gunz Lands Perfect Job As Host Of Reality Show "Cheaters"
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
SunnyT
SunnyTCan't wait. Tired of watching reruns. Peter will take this to the top. Please go to the heart of all hoods...
Kanye West Tells Story About Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl Sunday Service In Miami
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Boosie Badazz Strikes Plea Deal in Weed Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameIon understand how these celebs get caught with heat and get off? I feel strongly boosie dont rat. I guess money talks…
French Montana Denies 50 Cent Punched Him In The Face Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
5
Last Reply· by
SunnyT
SunnyT50 need to go sit his ass down somewhere!!!!
Lil Wayne Drops New Album 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Truth be told.
Truth be told.This gremlin calling for death wtf wrong with em the tongue holds power.
Rappers Dominate Super Bowl LIV Commercials
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
Comment