Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Throw Stormi’s 2nd ‘StormiWorld’ Birthday Party

(AllHipHop News) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter Stormi’s second birthday with StormiWorld.

This is the second installment of the lavish birthday party, inspired by Scott’s Astroworld.

This year, StormiWorld was a Trolls and Frozen theme, which featured a grand entrance of a bigger than life-size Stormi. The “2 is Better than 1” extravaganza had a slide with Stormi’s face on it, a crazy dumbo ride, happy swings, an ice castle bounce house, and so much more.

There were also tons of games with prizes featuring Stormi’s face, a Stormiworld store filled with merchandise, and a bar.

Kylie Jenner shared an inside look at the magical birthday party on her Instagram stories. She showed photos and videos of her and Stormi exploring different areas of the theme park including Trolls World, Frozen World, and Stormi World.

Several celebrities and their children were in attendance including Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kimora Lee Simmons, Hennessy Carolina, Rosalia, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith, Draya Michele; the list of famous attendees goes on.

Stormi’s first birthday last year, the inaugural celebration of StorimiWorld, was a fairytale bash that had a live performance by Baby Shark.

The party also included rides, rainbows, giant teddy bears, and dancing pixies.