L.A. Charity Clamors For Tekashi 6ix9ine's Money

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine was pissed when he found out his donation to a non-profit was turned away because of his crazy criminal background, but another organization says they will gladly take the loot.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine's rejected $200,000 donation to non-profit No Kid Hungry won't go to waste, after Los Angeles charity Kooking 4 Kids made a bid for the money.

The "Fefe" star, who is currently under house arrest as part of his sentence for gang-related charges, wanted to share his post-prison release riches with kids in need, after earning a small fortune from merchandise he promoted on Instagram last week.

He sent a check for $200,000 to No Kid Hungry, which aids struggling families across America, but on Tuesday, organization officials announced they did not want to be associated with Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, as "it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

However, according to TMZ, Keith Johnson, Executive Director of Kooking 4 Kids - a non-profit supporting young people which serves between 1,600 and 1,800 free meals to children and parents every day - insisted if the rapper's looking to do a good deed and help eliminate hunger, his efforts should be appreciated.

"If there is an individual that wants to help address hunger in Los Angeles, we welcome it," he said. "How that person wants to live their life is for them to decide."

Tekashi, who has a long rap sheet, was convicted on charges of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking in New York last year, and in 2015, he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.

However, the 24-year-old cannot understand why charity executives won't just use the money to do good, as he had intended.

Blasting the news online, he fumed, "@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel (sic)."

He has yet to reveal how he plans to distribute the money. 

