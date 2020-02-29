AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

L.A. Cops Investigating First Responders Over Kobe Bryant Crash Pics

AllHipHop Staff

An internal investigation is being launched after a first-responder showed some pictures of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to impress girls at a bar.

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles authorities have launched internal investigations into reports suggesting first responders at Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site took photos of victim remains and shared them with friends and colleagues.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives on January 26th, when the aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, pictures taken at the scene were soon shown around to deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, although it’s not clear who had snagged the snaps.

However, at least one department official had the gruesome images on his cell phone “in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation."

Sources tell TMZ one trainee deputy tried to use the photos to “impress a girl” at a bar, prompting the bartender, who overheard the conversation, to file an online complaint with staff at the Sheriff’s Department.

It’s also claimed that members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department had also passed around the shots, leading bosses at both organizations to set up formal inquiries into the matter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

DaBaby and his label South Coast Music Group have decided to settle a lawsuit with a video model over claims she was trying to extort the famous rapper out of some money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Catch-22

YG Aiming To Consolidate West Coast Hip-Hop With Epic 4HUNNID Deal

YG just made a power move with his 4HUNNID imprint, which will be distributed by Epic Records.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Catch-22

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

Do these text messages prove Lizzo stole a key part of "Truth Hurts" from a pair of brothers?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Did Megan Thee Stallion Respond To Meek Mill's Comments About Twerking?

Hot Girl Meg has a message for "fake woke ass men."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Rap Star LeCrae Dropping New Book On Losing Religion And Finding Faith

Lecrae's new book "I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith" will be available in book stores and online this fall.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tyler Perry Hires His Own Expert To Investigate Prison "Suicide" Of Nephew

Tyler Perry is not fully convinced his nephew Gavin Porter hung himself in jail, so he's hired an expert to conduct an independent investigation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Megan Thee Stallion Planning To Open An Assisted Living Center

Megan Thee Stallion said one of her dreams is to open an assisted living center to help elderly people get the proper care.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Blac Chyna Vows Kardashian's Attempt To Meddle In Child Custody War With Rob

Blac Chyna said she was shocked by Rob Kardashian's claim that she is an unfit mother to their three-year-old Dream.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Angelislive

Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Final Release Date For 'Eternal Atake' Album

Will the long-delayed project finally arrive next month?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Angelislive