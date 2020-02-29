L.A. Cops Investigating First Responders Over Kobe Bryant Crash Pics

An internal investigation is being launched after a first-responder showed some pictures of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash to impress girls at a bar.

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles authorities have launched internal investigations into reports suggesting first responders at Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site took photos of victim remains and shared them with friends and colleagues.

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives on January 26th, when the aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, pictures taken at the scene were soon shown around to deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, although it’s not clear who had snagged the snaps.

However, at least one department official had the gruesome images on his cell phone “in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation."

Sources tell TMZ one trainee deputy tried to use the photos to “impress a girl” at a bar, prompting the bartender, who overheard the conversation, to file an online complaint with staff at the Sheriff’s Department.

It’s also claimed that members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department had also passed around the shots, leading bosses at both organizations to set up formal inquiries into the matter.