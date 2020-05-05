AllHipHop
La Roux Singer Wrote An Apology To Kanye West After Dissing Him

AllHipHop Staff

Elly Jackson of La Roux was forced to apologize to Kanye West for calling the rapper creepy.

(AllHipHop News) La Roux star Eleanor "Elly" Jackson got caught up in a new unexpected feud with Kanye West after branding him “weird”.

The pair have butted heads in the past, after working together on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Unhappy with the final mix of her vocals, Elly told British magazine Culture she wouldn't work with Kanye again, insisting: "No, f##k him. Nobody likes him."

Speaking on the Slacker podcast, the star revealed the musicians have once again found themselves at loggerheads - this time after an "unsettling" run-in at a recording studio.

“He’s one of those people who’s not 100% normal. You can’t talk about anything normal. You can’t just have a normal conversation," she said of the Jesus Is King star. “He’s on show 24 hours a day, it’s just him. It’s kind of amazing to be around. I’ll never be around anything like that again. It was really strange.”

She went on to suggest Kanye attempts to create a response from those he interacts with, saying: “He wants people to walk away saying, ‘That was really weird’.”

However, Elly was left shocked when a mutual friend revealed to Kanye that she found him weird – prompting him to demand an apology.

“It was quite creepy. I remember writing it. I was sat there on my sofa (laughing) to myself like, ‘Dear Kanye... ’ They told on me. It was ridiculous."

She continued: “I just wrote it all with a massive grin on my face – although they do actually have quite a lot of power. I was like, ‘I think I am going to genuinely apologize. It’s no skin off my nose to write this email’.”

Explaining her comments, she said: "I didn’t say anything bad about him. I just saw some behavior – and it wasn’t directed at me – that I found upsetting and unsettling.”

Kanye has yet to respond to Elly's latest remarks.

