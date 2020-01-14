Lakeith Stanfield Talks Wanting To Create His Own Joker Movie

(AllHipHop News) 2019's Joker earned the most Academy Award nominations for the 92nd ceremony (11) - including Best Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips, and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The story of Arthur Fleck also made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

For many moviegoers, Phoenix's portrayal of the DC Comics character decidedly stacked up with other iconic Joker performers such as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamil, and Heath Ledger. There is yet another man that wants to try his hand at being the Clown Prince of Crime.

Lakeith Stanfield is currently garnering attention for his appearances in the critically-acclaimed films Uncut Gems and Knives Out. During an interview with Huffington Post, the 28-year-old star of the Atlanta television series expressed his interest in creating his own Joker.

"I’ve been moving around, talking to different things. I’ve been writing different things. One day, it shall happen, even if I have to do it on my own. Even if we have to screen it at, like, little small theaters or something," said Stanfield about having conversations on putting together a Joker movie.

He added, "I’m mixing around a little. I’ve been writing some Joker stuff, I’ve been writing some different off-color projects, things that have nothing to do with anything that I’m doing. Just trying to build my own little story. But I’m definitely going to need some help because I suck at writing."

Lakeith Stanfield is next set to be the leading man in The Photograph with Issa Rae (Insecure, Little). The Stella Meghie-directed romantic drama arrives in North American theaters on February 14. Season 3 of Atlanta is expected to return in January 2021.