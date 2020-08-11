AllHipHop
LaKeith Stanfield Updates Fans After Sharing Alarming Social Media Posts

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Atlanta' and 'Get Out' star had people worried he was going to harm himself.

(AllHipHop News) LaKeith Stanfield was trending on Twitter early Tuesday morning after he uploaded cryptic messages on his Instagram page. Social media users were concerned that the 28-year-old entertainer was expressing suicidal thoughts.

"I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care," wrote Stanfield in the caption for an IG video that showed a hand pouring alcohol into a pill bottle.

He later wrote under another Instagram clip, "Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy." A third post featured a pill bottle with the caption, "bottoms up."

All of those messages have been deleted from his Instagram page. Stanfield did return to the platform to reassure his followers that he is not attempting to harm himself. He noted, "I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry."

Platform PR also confirmed that the actor known for his roles in Atlanta, Get Out, Straight Outta Compton, Sorry to Bother You, and Uncut Gems is safe at the moment. A tweet from the firm read, "Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated."

