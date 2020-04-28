AllHipHop
LaMelo, LiAngelo & Lonzo Ball Plan To Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The youngest brother could end up being a high draft pick this year.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like the three famous Ball siblings will soon be throwing up the Roc sign. Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball are reportedly signing with Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's Roc Nation Sports agency.

"This was a family decision," Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo's manager, told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

The Ball family rose to international prominence thanks in part to Lonzo's time as a guard for the UCLA college program and the part-time rapper's outspoken father's promotion of his son's on-court abilities. Ball Patriarch and Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball eventually led his three children to star in the Facebook Watch reality series Ball in the Family.

Lonzo was picked at #2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. LaMelo is projected to be drafted in the Top 3 of the 2020 NBA draft. Roc Nation Sports is said to be negotiating the 18-year-old guard's pending sneaker contract.

At the moment, Roc Nation Sports represents Kyrie Irving, Danny Green, Rudy Gay, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Justise Winslow, Chris Boucher, PJ Washington, and other basketball players. The company's roster also includes other athletes such as Andre Ward, CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant, Jalen Rose, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Robinson Cano, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, and Victor Cruz.

