Lauren London Celebrates Nipsey Hussle's First Grammy With His Family

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Nipsey Hussle's family was on hand to celebrate his first-ever Grammy Award for the hit single "Racks in the Middle."

(AllHipHop News) Singer and actress Lauren London commemorated her late partner Nipsey Hussle's first Grammy Awards win on Sunday, as she joined the rapper's brother and grandmother onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, was named the winner of the Best Rap Performance for his hit "Racks in the Middle" during a pre-Grammys ceremony event.

Lauren praised fans for supporting her slain boyfriend, who was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019.

Nipsey's grandmother then took the mic and said, "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart... Thank you."

London also had tragic NBA star Kobe Bryant on her mind on Sunday. Shortly after Nipsey's Grammys win she shared a picture of the rapper with the late basketball star and added the caption: "God Help Us."

Kobe and his teenage daughter were among nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

